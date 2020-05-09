Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,893,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,540,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,638,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.