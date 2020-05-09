PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.46. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

