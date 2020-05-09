PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

