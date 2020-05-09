Payden & Rygel Acquires 28,318 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $250.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

