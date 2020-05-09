Payden & Rygel Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307,255 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

