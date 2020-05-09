Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,779,853 over the last ninety days. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.