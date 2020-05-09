Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PBA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

