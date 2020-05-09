Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,200 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $291.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $199.22 and a 1 year high of $317.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.