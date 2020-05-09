Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

