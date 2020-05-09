Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $184.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.