Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,893 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Square by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $17,735,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 64.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Square by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 222,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7,462.00 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Square from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.