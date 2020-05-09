Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 4,431 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after buying an additional 303,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after buying an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

