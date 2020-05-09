Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,584,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 158,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.