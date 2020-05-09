Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

