Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,646 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $10,385,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Comerica stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

