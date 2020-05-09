Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 344,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vev India Growth Leaders Etf alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCIF opened at $21.59 on Friday. Vev India Growth Leaders Etf has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

Vev India Growth Leaders Etf Company Profile

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vev India Growth Leaders Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vev India Growth Leaders Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.