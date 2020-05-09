Pendal Group Ltd Has $201,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

NYSE RGA opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

