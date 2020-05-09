Pendal Group Ltd Has $208,000 Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 403.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

CDW stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

