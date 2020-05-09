Pendal Group Ltd Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 306.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $149.38 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

