Pendal Group Ltd Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

USB stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

