Pendal Group Ltd Has $346,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,742.07.

Booking stock opened at $1,430.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,355.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,774.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 71.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.