Pendal Group Ltd Has $425,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $180.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

