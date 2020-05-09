Pendal Group Ltd Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $223.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

