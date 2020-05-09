Pendal Group Ltd Has $612,000 Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

