Pendal Group Ltd Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

