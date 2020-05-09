Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 30.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 22.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $270.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $271.37.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

