Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Wix.Com stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.14.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

