Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $82,616,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,647,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,983,000 after purchasing an additional 187,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,435,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,653 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

NYSE PEB opened at $11.35 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

