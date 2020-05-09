Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

