Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 14,359 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

