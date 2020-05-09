Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 921 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Q2 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Q2 by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 80,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 8,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $669,110.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,535.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,155,920. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.