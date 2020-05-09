Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,602 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $145.83. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

