Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 141,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 383.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

