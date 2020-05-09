Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,092 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.89. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

