Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,276 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

