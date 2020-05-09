Pendal Group Ltd Sells 17,343 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Robert Half International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.