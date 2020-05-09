Pendal Group Ltd Sells 17,404 Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Qiwi worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI opened at $12.68 on Friday. Qiwi PLC has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

