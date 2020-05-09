Pendal Group Ltd Sells 260,338 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,338 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Metlife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

