Pendal Group Ltd Sells 388,692 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388,692 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

