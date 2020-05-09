Pendal Group Ltd Sells 39,439 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,439 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Athene by 66.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Athene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $74,638,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE ATH opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.