Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.44% of Global X MLP ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPTC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 508,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,881,000 after buying an additional 3,545,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 302,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

