Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,786 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endava by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. Endava PLC – has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

