Pendal Group Ltd Takes $647,000 Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 45.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 85,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $79,034,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 110.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 56.8% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

