Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $75.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.