Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $203.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

