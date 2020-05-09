Peoples Bank OH Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

