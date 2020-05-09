Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

