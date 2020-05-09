Phoslock ENV Tec Limited (ASX:PET) Insider Zhigang Zhang Purchases 54,000 Shares

Phoslock ENV Tec Limited (ASX:PET) insider Zhigang Zhang purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($19,148.94).

ASX PET opened at A$0.51 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.32 million and a PE ratio of 101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.74. Phoslock ENV Tec Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.29 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of A$1.59 ($1.13).

Phoslock ENV Tec Company Profile

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited provides water technologies and engineering solutions to manage nutrients and other water pollutants. It offers Phoslock, a lanthanum modified bentonite material that removes excess phosphate from water and reduces the growth of harmful algae; Zeolite, which improves water quality by absorbing nutrients, such as nitrogen; and Bacteria that breaks down contaminants and organic matter that pollute water and cause human and water borne diseases.

