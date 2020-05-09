PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.65

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $19.55. PING AN INS GRP/S shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 278,189 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNGAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

About PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

