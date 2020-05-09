Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,065,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,786,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

